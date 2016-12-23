Steve Vandevrede Sells 300,000 Shares of Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC) Stock

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Director Steve Vandevrede sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,653. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) opened at 0.2845 on Friday. Terra Tech Corp. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The stock’s market cap is $148.32 million.

About Terra Tech Corp.

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp.

