Sterling Bancorp (STL) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Cos. downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $3,818,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5,196.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 139.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

