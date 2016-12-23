Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) Shares Sold by Geneva Advisors LLC

Geneva Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $393,000. Golub Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter worth $18,124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Stericycle by 92.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded up 0.23% during trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,591 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.12. Stericycle Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $128.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company earned $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.87 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc. will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $508,987.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,284.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider with a focus on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail and commercial businesses. The Company’s solutions include the collection and processing of specialized waste for disposal, the collection of personal and confidential information for secure destruction, and a range of training, consulting, recall/return, communication and compliance services.

