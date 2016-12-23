Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Receives $26.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. RBC Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vetr lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $482,827.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $633,381.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.8% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Receives $26.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-sfm-receives-26-17-consensus-price-target-from-analysts/1130829.html.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) opened at 19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $30.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer that offers natural and organic food, including produce, bulk foods, meat and seafood, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The Company categorizes its products as perishable and non-perishable. Its perishable product category includes produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.