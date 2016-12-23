SOUTH STATE Corp Has $1,523,000 Position in Allergan PLC (AGN)

SOUTH STATE Corp boosted its position in shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. SOUTH STATE Corp’s holdings in Allergan PLC were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Banced Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allergan PLC during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 117.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 694,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,384,000 after buying an additional 374,443 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 6.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) traded up 2.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,664 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $227.78. Allergan PLC has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $317.48. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Allergan PLC had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan PLC will post $13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Allergan PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGN shares. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Allergan PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $294.00 price objective on Allergan PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

In other news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $210.64 per share, for a total transaction of $299,530.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan PLC

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

