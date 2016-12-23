South Dakota Investment Council Has $2,158,000 Stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL)

South Dakota Investment Council held its position in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Allstate Corp. were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 654.6% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 64.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 110.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate Corp. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) traded up 0.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.58. 1,088,002 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. Allstate Corp. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $74.77.

Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Allstate Corp. had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp. will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Allstate Corp.’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/south-dakota-investment-council-has-2158000-stake-in-allstate-corp-all/1131659.html.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allstate Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $590,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,059.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Samuel H. Pilch sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Corp. Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.