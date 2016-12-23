South Dakota Investment Council Continues to Hold Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA)

South Dakota Investment Council held its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded up 1.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 534,998 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 93.75%. The business had revenue of $299.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2067.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($1.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNTA shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

In other news, CFO Richard P. Shea sold 9,799 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $146,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 5,880 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $80,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. It focuses on three product areas: Complex Generics, Biosimilars and Novel Therapeutics. It has developed generic version of Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection).

