Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. United Technologies Corp. makes up 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies Corp. were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. 1,303,561 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. United Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Technologies Corp. will post $6.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corp.’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of United Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.20 to $100.58 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.50 target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

In other United Technologies Corp. news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corp. Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

