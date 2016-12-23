Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Soligenix Inc. (OTCBB:SNGX) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Soligenix (OTCBB:SNGX) opened at 3.47 on Monday. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company’s market capitalization is $13.07 million.

In other Soligenix news, CEO Christopher J. Schaber acquired 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $49,940.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $79,300.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. The Company operates through two segments: BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. Its BioTherapeutics segment is developing a photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, and its innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

