Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) Stake Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 36.6% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA Inc. (NYSE:SKX) traded up 1.79% during trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 1,485,135 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Skechers USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.27.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $942.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.38 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc. will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company set a $24.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.19 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.51.

In other Skechers USA news, President Michael Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 401,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,553.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Rappaport sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $26,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

