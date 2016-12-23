Short Interest in Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) Rises By 45.4%

Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,993,057 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the November 15th total of 3,433,239 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,854,887 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) opened at 2.78 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $2.28 billion. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 327.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,935,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,882,000 after buying an additional 13,740,924 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Gold Fields by 149.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 10,734,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,601,000 after buying an additional 6,426,288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 55.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,344,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after buying an additional 4,755,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gold Fields by 328.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,920,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 2,239,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 893.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,834,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 1,649,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a gold mining company. The Company is a producer of gold and a holder of gold reserves. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and copper mining and related activities, including exploration, development, extraction, processing and smelting. It has approximately eight producing mines located in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru.

