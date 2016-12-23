Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 410.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 759,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 154,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $3,840,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ:SHEN) traded up 1.07% on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 97,316 shares. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.09 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/shenandoah-telecommunications-co-shen-stake-decreased-by-first-trust-advisors-lp/1131674.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. FBR & Co upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Adele M. Skolits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers. Its segments include Wireless, which provides digital wireless service to a portion of over four-state area covering the region from Harrisburg, York and Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Harrisonburg, Virginia; Cable segment, which provides video, Internet and voice services in franchise areas in portions of Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, and leases fiber optic facilities throughout its service area; Wireline segment, which provides regulated and unregulated voice services, digital subscriber lines Internet access and long distance access services throughout Shenandoah county, and Other segment, which includes operations of the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.