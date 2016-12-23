Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$29.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJR.B. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.88.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

