SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 41,760 Shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 237.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,327 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,202 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 27.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 1,056,717 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. First Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.48. First Solar had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm earned $688 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 41,760 Shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/sg-americas-securities-llc-purchases-41760-shares-of-first-solar-inc-fslr/1131653.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with thin-film semiconductor technology, and also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power solutions. The Company operates through two segments: components and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.