SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,196.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) traded up 0.43% on Friday, hitting $225.11. The stock had a trading volume of 254,242 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average is $195.70. Martin Marietta Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $236.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials Inc. will post $7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks Inc. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.43.

In related news, CFO Anne H. Lloyd sold 498 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.18, for a total value of $114,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,503 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $344,156.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand and gravel) for the construction industry, used for the construction of infrastructure, non-residential, and residential projects. The Company operates through three businesses: Aggregates Business, Cement Business and Magnesia Specialties Business.

