Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. (KRA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. (NYSE:KRA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kraton Performance Polymers were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kraton Performance Polymers during the third quarter worth about $7,059,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kraton Performance Polymers by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton Performance Polymers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kraton Performance Polymers by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kraton Performance Polymers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. (NYSE:KRA) traded up 2.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 203,626 shares of the company were exchanged. Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $920.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Kraton Performance Polymers (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Kraton Performance Polymers had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business earned $454.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Performance Polymers Inc. will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton Performance Polymers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Francis S. Kalman purchased 4,000 shares of Kraton Performance Polymers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 36,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,082,160.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,570,462.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraton Performance Polymers Company Profile

Kraton Corporation, formerly Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc, is a specialty chemicals company. The Company manufactures styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers. The Company also produces specialty products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the manufacturing and marketing of engineered polymers segment.

