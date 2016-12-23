Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Boeing Co. (BA)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BA. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on Boeing to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Vetr lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.88 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) opened at 157.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. Boeing has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $160.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.89. Boeing had a return on equity of 126.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company earned $23.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.36%.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 200,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $28,599,414.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,150,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,073,683,000 after buying an additional 195,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,214,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $417,213,000 after buying an additional 663,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace firm. The Company operates in five segments: Commercial airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). Its Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft, which provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

