Scotiabank Reiterates Outperform Rating for Veresen Inc (VSN)

Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veresen from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted their price objective on Veresen from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Veresen from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Veresen from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Veresen in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

Veresen (TSE:VSN) opened at 12.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Veresen has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/scotiabank-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-veresen-inc-vsn/1130722.html.

Veresen Company Profile

Veresen Inc (Veresen) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company’s segments include Pipelines, Midstream, Power and Corporate. Its pipeline business consists of interests in over two pipeline systems: the Alliance Pipeline, which is over 3,000 kilometers dense phase pipeline delivering natural gas and midstreams from Western Canada to the Midwest United States, and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System, an ethane pipeline system.

Receive News & Ratings for Veresen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veresen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.