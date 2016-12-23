Schneider Electric SE (SU) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Analysts

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) received a €77.00 ($80.21) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.00) price objective on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.83) price objective on Schneider Electric SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schneider Electric SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.47 ($67.16).

Shares of Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) opened at 65.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.09 and its 200-day moving average is €59.89. Schneider Electric SE has a 1-year low of €45.31 and a 1-year high of €66.63. The firm has a market cap of €36.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

About Schneider Electric SE

Schneider Electric SE is a France-based company that specializes in electricity distribution, automation management and produces installation components for energy management. The Company has five divisions organized by business: Energy and Infrastructure, which includes medium and low voltage, installation systems and control, renewable energies and includes customer segments in Utilities, Marine, residential and oil & gas sector; Industry, which includes automation & control which includes water treatment and mining, minerals & metals industries; Buildings, which includes building automation and security, whose customers are hotels, hospitals, office and retail buildings; Data centres and networks, and Residential which is engaged in solutions for saving electricity bills by combining lighting and heating control features.

