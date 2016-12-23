ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $42.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.71 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ScanSource an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

In other news, EVP John J. Ellsworth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,905.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,686.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) opened at 41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.17. ScanSource has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company earned $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a wholesale distributor of specialty technology products. The Company and its subsidiaries provide distribution services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in the specialty technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and barcode, physical security and three dimensional (3D) printing and communications.

