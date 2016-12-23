Sartorius Ag Npv (SARTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2016 // No Comments

Sartorius Ag Npv (NASDAQ:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Sartorius Ag Npv (NASDAQ:SARTF) opened at 77.55 on Wednesday. Sartorius Ag Npv has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $323.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/sartorius-ag-npv-sartf-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1130982.html.

5 Day Chart for NASDAQ:SARTF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sartorius Ag Npv (SARTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Ag Npv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Ag Npv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Sartorius Ag Npv Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Sartorius Ag Npv Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
PennyMac Financial Services Inc. Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
PennyMac Financial Services Inc. Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America Corp.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America Corp.
MiMedx Group Inc. Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC
MiMedx Group Inc. Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC


Leave a Reply

 
 
© 2006-2016 The Vista Voice. Subscribe