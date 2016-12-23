Sartorius Ag Npv (SARTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius Ag Npv (NASDAQ:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Sartorius Ag Npv (NASDAQ:SARTF) opened at 77.55 on Wednesday. Sartorius Ag Npv has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $323.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

