Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SC. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.12 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) opened at 13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.24. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 57.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 958,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 18.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company’s segment, Consumer Finance, includes its vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

