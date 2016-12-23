S&P Global Inc. Analysts Give Danone SA (BN) a €65.00 Price Target

S&P Global Inc. set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Danone SA (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €63.00 ($65.63) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America Corp. set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.83) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($65.10) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €84.00 ($87.50) target price on Danone SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.68 ($71.54).

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) opened at 59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.73 and a 200-day moving average of €63.96. Danone SA has a 1-year low of €57.49 and a 1-year high of €70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of €36.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

