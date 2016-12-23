Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) opened at 8.47 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $15.63 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/rolls-royce-holdings-plc-rycey-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1130927.html.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a provider of an integrated power and propulsion solutions. The Company operates through two divisions: Aerospace, which includes civil and defense businesses, and Land & Sea, which includes power systems, marine and nuclear businesses. Its civil aerospace business is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.