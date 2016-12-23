Rockwell Collins Inc. (COL) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins Inc. (NYSE:COL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Rockwell Collins from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.18.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 93.95 on Wednesday. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $96.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,024,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,439,000 after buying an additional 1,171,517 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,410,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,194,000 after buying an additional 573,991 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,820,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,067,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Collins by 427.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 284,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

