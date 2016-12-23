Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1,480,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.1% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 318,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,625,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,257,000 after buying an additional 213,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 197,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) traded up 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. 2,181,182 shares of the company traded hands. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business earned $28.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. will post $5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 2,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $162,820,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $168,047.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

