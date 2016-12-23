Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 6,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $461,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) opened at 70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $79.93.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.06%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 59,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $34,412,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.
