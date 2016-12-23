Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $461,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) opened at 70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. Sells 6,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Stock” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/robert-h-b-baldwin-jr-sells-6500-shares-of-global-payments-inc-gpn-stock/1131007.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 59,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 315,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $34,412,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.