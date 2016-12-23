Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) opened at 39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that RMR Group will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RMR Group Inc (RMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/rmr-group-inc-rmr-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1131069.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RMR Group by 189.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in RMR Group by 111.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RMR Group by 501.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, formerly Reit Management & Research Inc, is a holding company. The Company holds interests in and is the managing member of The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s business primarily consists of providing management services to four real estate investment trusts (REITs), namely, Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), Select Income REIT (SIR) and Senior Housing Properties Trust, and three real estate operating companies, namely, Five Star Quality Care, Inc (Five Star), Sonesta International Hotels Corporation and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.