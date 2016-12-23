RMR Group Inc (RMR) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. FBR & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) opened at 39.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. RMR Group has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 million and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post $1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RMR Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after buying an additional 110,698 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in RMR Group by 1,690,000.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in RMR Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $509,000.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, formerly Reit Management & Research Inc, is a holding company. The Company holds interests in and is the managing member of The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s business primarily consists of providing management services to four real estate investment trusts (REITs), namely, Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), Select Income REIT (SIR) and Senior Housing Properties Trust, and three real estate operating companies, namely, Five Star Quality Care, Inc (Five Star), Sonesta International Hotels Corporation and TravelCenters of America LLC.

