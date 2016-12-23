Ritchie L. Anderson Sells 8,344 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Stock

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $160,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) opened at 18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Malibu Boats Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $20.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

