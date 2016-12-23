Richard Robinson Sells 27,994 Shares of Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Corp. (NASDAQ:SCHL) CEO Richard Robinson sold 27,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $1,331,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scholastic Corp. (NASDAQ:SCHL) opened at 47.89 on Friday. Scholastic Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Scholastic Corp. (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm earned $623.10 million during the quarter. Scholastic Corp. had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Scholastic Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Corp. will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Scholastic Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Scholastic Corp. by 22.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic Corp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp. during the second quarter worth $206,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholastic Corp.

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

