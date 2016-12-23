RF Industries Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (RFIL)

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) opened at 1.75 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company’s market cap is $15.46 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

