Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1,635,000 Stake in HSN Inc. (HSNI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of HSN Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HSN were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSN during the second quarter worth $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HSN during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HSN during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in HSN by 10.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in HSN by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

HSN Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) traded down 1.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 254,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.11. HSN Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm earned $823 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.02 million. HSN had a return on equity of 100.35% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HSN Inc. will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. HSN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSNI shares. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of HSN from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of HSN from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of HSN in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of HSN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wunderlich reduced their price target on shares of HSN from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

HSN Company Profile

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and private-label merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programming broadcast on the HSN television networks; catalogs, comprising the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs; Websites, which consist of HSN.com, joymangano.com and over seven branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

