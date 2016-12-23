Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Bonds Rise 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on May 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $85.25 and was trading at $82.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) opened at 4.90 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $438.58 million. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $888 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960 million. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 30,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 5,438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 560,048 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 189,971 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. The Company owns or operates over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States, Canada and South Korea, as well as power generation assets in Canada.

