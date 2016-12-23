Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Signature Bank’s FY2018 Earnings (SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – FBR & Co issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the year. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Barclays PLC raised shares of Signature Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded up 0.05% on Friday, hitting $150.35. 520,418 shares of the company were exchanged. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.53 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in Signature Bank by 34.4% in the second quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 222,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,291,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Signature Bank by 59.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area, including those in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Connecticut. The Bank offers a range of business and personal banking products and services.

