Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2,161,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (HUM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 55.9% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded up 1.28% during trading on Friday, hitting $205.53. 1,816,215 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.90. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $217.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.09. The business earned $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post $9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.29.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group accounts, as well as individual commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

