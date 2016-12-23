Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC from $6,500.00 to $6,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,061.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) opened at 16.72 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

