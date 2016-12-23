Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue $0.92 Special Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEMKT:UTG) traded up 0.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. 91,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide an after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. It invests in sectors, including electric utilities; telecommunication services; media; oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; road and rail; wireless telecommunication services; food products; gas utilities, and independent power and renewable energy producers.

