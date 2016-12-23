Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) VP Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,145 shares of Mplx Lp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $235,856.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,174.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) opened at 33.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. The stock’s market cap is $11.69 billion. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 228.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Randy S. Nickerson Sells 7,145 Shares of Mplx Lp (MPLX) Stock” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/randy-s-nickerson-sells-7145-shares-of-mplx-lp-mplx-stock/1131032.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 price objective on Mplx Lp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. FBR & Co set a $35.00 price objective on Mplx Lp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mplx Lp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Mplx Lp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Mplx Lp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp by 19.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Mplx Lp

MPLX LP is a United States-based diversified master limited partnership (MLP) company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The Company is engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and the gathering, transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Lp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx Lp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.