Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust. It provides debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate and invests directly into commercial real estate properties located throughout the United States. RAIT originates secured and unsecured credit facilities including bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments, trust preferred securities and subordinated debt for private and corporate owners of commercial real estate, REITs, and real estate operating companies and their intermediaries. The Company is also an asset and property manager of real estate-related assets. RAIT Investment Trust is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of RAIT Financial Trust in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAIT Financial Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) opened at 3.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $305.11 million. RAIT Financial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. RAIT Financial Trust had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. Equities research analysts expect that RAIT Financial Trust will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/rait-financial-trust-ras-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1131067.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. RAIT Financial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -138.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RAIT Financial Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RAIT Financial Trust during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RAIT Financial Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.79% of the company’s stock.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). RAIT uses its vertically integrated platform and relationships to originate commercial real estate loans, acquire commercial real estate properties and invest in, manage and service commercial real estate assets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAIT Financial Trust (RAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RAIT Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.