Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 50.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 792.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) traded up 0.65% on Friday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 326,126 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Diagnostics Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc. will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/quest-diagnostics-inc-dgx-shares-bought-by-korea-investment-corp/1131534.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays PLC set a $85.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.95.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Company’s Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services to patients, physicians, health plans, hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), integrated delivery networks (IDNs), other commercial laboratories, employers and others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.