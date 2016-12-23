Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) by 742.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quanex Building Products Corp. were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Quanex Building Products Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quanex Building Products Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products Corp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 82,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Quanex Building Products Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm’s market cap is $716.41 million.

Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products Corp. had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company earned $249.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corp. will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Quanex Building Products Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanex Building Products Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

About Quanex Building Products Corp.

Quanex Building Products Corporation manufactures components primarily for the window and door (fenestration) industry, including insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s segments include Engineered Products, International Extrusion, and Corporate & Other.

