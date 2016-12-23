Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its position in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 2.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 94.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 61.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 3,479.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 3,088,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. Qualcomm Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Inc. will post $4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 55.64%.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualcomm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualcomm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Qualcomm from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

In other news, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $4,930,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Francis Murphy sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $637,634.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $622,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

