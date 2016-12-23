Q4 2016 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Lowered by Analyst

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co decreased their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Ramsey now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) opened at 26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $32,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,431.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $117,431.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 564,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,329,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank), a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Company operates in community bank segment. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products, and services to the general public, small and middle-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals residing, working and conducting business in its trade area.

