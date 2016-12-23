Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Brown now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-flotek-industries-inc-decreased-by-seaport-global-securities-ftk/1131014.html.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) opened at 9.45 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $535.84 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm earned $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-flotek-industries-inc-decreased-by-seaport-global-securities-ftk/1131014.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 113.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth about $8,034,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,231,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company that develops and supplies oilfield products, services and equipment to the oil, gas and mining industries. The Company has four business segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies, Consumer and Industrial Chemical Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Production Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.