Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Public Service Enterprise’s consistent capital investment plans backed by a stable liquidity position have the potential to boost its performance going ahead. The company boasts a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings and significant long-term growth potential. The company's share price has outperformed the Zacks Categorized Utility-Electric power industry price in the last one year backed by continuous emphasis on building a strong transmission and distribution infrastructure. Further, the company’s focus on expanding its renewable capacity will boost its growth trajectory. However, stringent environmental regulations, commodity price volatility and extensive regulation by federal, state and local agencies could be a setback for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) opened at 43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1130883.html.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 25,993 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,075,070.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 727,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,083,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is an energy holding company with operations located in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The Company is engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The Company’s business consists of two segments, including Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power LLC (Power).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.