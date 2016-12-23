Polar Capital Holdings plc’s (POLR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 385 ($4.78) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.03) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.41) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.59) target price on shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 356.80 ($4.43).

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) opened at 303.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 273.24 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 288.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.23. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 262.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 433.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is an investment management company. The Company is engaged in the provision of investment management and advisory services. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of geographical and sector investment opportunities. The Company offers fundamental funds diversified by asset class, geographical, sectoral specialization, strategy and structure.

