PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 391,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2047.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. SunTrust Banks Inc. started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

In other news, Director Robert P. Omeara sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $82,951.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.40 per share, for a total transaction of $310,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

