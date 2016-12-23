PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AXS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Axis Capital Holdings were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Axis Capital Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AXS) traded up 0.08% on Friday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 337,596 shares. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87.

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.73. Axis Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $595.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axis Capital Holdings’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Axis Capital Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Axis Capital Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/23/pggm-investments-lowers-stake-in-axis-capital-holdings-ltd-axs/1131618.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie cut Axis Capital Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Axis Capital Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Axis Capital Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Michael A. Butt sold 40,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $2,318,767.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,227,091.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axis Capital Holdings Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company for the AXIS group of companies. The Company provides a range of specialty (re)insurance, through subsidiaries and branch networks- based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. It operates in two segments: AXIS Insurance and AXIS Re.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.