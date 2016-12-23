Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY) PT Raised to C$39.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.50 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Dundee Securities reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$43.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.61.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) opened at 33.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 46.67. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.

